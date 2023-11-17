Video of IAF's air show practice for World-cup final goes viral

Anand Mahindra posted a remarkable video on X showcasing the Indian Air Force (IAF) rehearsing for the upcoming air show scheduled before the final match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on November 19. The clash between India and Australia for the coveted trophy will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Spoiler alert! My colleague Manish Upadhyay who’s overseeing the Tech Mahindra Innovation Centre at Motera took this clip of the IAF practising their drill for the World Cup final. Goosebumps inducing,” the business tycoon wrote while posting the video.

The video begins with a view of the vacant stadium preparing to host the championship match. Concluding with a sneak peek of the Indian Air Force's practice routine, what adds an extra layer of fascination to the video is the accompanying background music – the rendition of India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.