Vijay Deverakonda Meets Cricketer Tilak In Unexpected Face-Off For Pickleball Challenge; Here's Who Won (Watch Video)

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most handsome and charming actors, who always steals the show with his alluring presence. The actor has already set the nation abuzz with his rugged look from his upcoming film Kingdom. However, this time, he stepped onto the pickleball court with Mumbai Indians’ middle-order batter Tilak Varma and demanded that a reel be made on Kingdom’s song Hridayam Lopala as a reward for his win.

Ahead of MI’s IPL 2025 game against GT at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda engaged in a fun game of pickleball with Tilak Varma. The actor even said that if Tilak and his partner beat him and his partner in a ‘best of three’ match, he would wear an MI jersey. However, it was Vijay’s team that emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Mumbai Indians captured this exciting match, where Vijay Deverakonda triumphed and shared it on their social media, and the actor humorously demanded that Tilak Varma and his partner create a reel on Hridayam Lopala from Kingdom as part of his winnings. He commented –"Boys - Below is what i want as my winnings :))

1) @tilakvarma9 and @rajangad.bawa to make a dance reel to #Kingdom Hridayam Lopala track Tilak you choreograph because you understand lyrics.

And I'll come watch your playoffs in Hyd to cheer for you @mumbaiindians"

Vijay Deverakonda is currently making waves with his upcoming film Kingdom (Samrajya). The teaser has been released, presenting the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.