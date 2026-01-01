Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings, Teams With Best NRR in Elite & Plate Groups After Round 4

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 - Points Table: The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, has completed its fourth round of matches. Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand lead Elite Group A, with Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka unbeaten so far.

In Elite Group B, Uttar Pradesh tops the table, followed by Vidarbha, Bengal and Baroda. All four teams have shown strong performances in the early stages of the tournament. Mumbai dominates Elite Group C with four wins in four matches. Punjab and Goa follow closely, while Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh remain in the mid-table zone.

Elite Group D is tightly contested, with Odisha, Railways, Haryana and Delhi all on 12 points each. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Services are struggling at the lower end. In the Plate Group, Bihar remains unbeaten and leads the standings. Manipur and Nagaland occupy the second and third positions, while Mizoram is yet to open its account.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group A Points Table (After 4 Matches)

Position Team Matches Won Lost Net Run Rate (NRR) Points 1 Madhya Pradesh (MP) 4 4 0 +0.935 16 2 Karnataka (KAR) 4 4 0 +0.616 16 3 Jharkhand (JHA) 4 3 1 +1.271 12 4 Kerala (KER) 4 2 2 +0.466 8 5 Tripura (TRI) 4 2 2 −0.106 8 6 Tamil Nadu (TN) 4 1 3 +0.117 4 7 Rajasthan (RAJ) 4 0 4 −1.215 0 8 Puducherry (PUD) 4 0 4 −2.082 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group B Points Table (After 4 Matches)

Position Team Matches Won Lost Net Run Rate (NRR) Points 1 Uttar Pradesh (UP) 4 4 0 +2.203 16 2 Vidarbha (VID) 4 3 1 +1.430 12 3 Bengal (BEN) 4 3 1 +1.078 12 4 Baroda (BAR) 4 3 1 +0.377 12 5 Jammu & Kashmir (JAM) 4 2 2 −0.034 8 6 Assam (ASM) 4 1 3 −1.085 4 7 Hyderabad (HYD) 4 0 4 −1.088 0 8 Chandigarh (CHN) 4 0 4 −2.526 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group C Points Table (After 4 Matches)

Position Team Matches Won Lost Net Run Rate (NRR) Points 1 Mumbai (MUM) 4 4 0 +2.407 16 2 Punjab (PUN) 4 3 1 +0.868 12 3 Goa (GOA) 4 3 1 +0.098 12 4 Maharashtra (MAH) 4 2 2 +1.364 8 5 Himachal Pradesh (HIM) 4 2 2 +0.112 8 6 Chhattisgarh (CHA) 4 1 3 +0.187 4 7 Uttarakhand (UT) 4 1 3 −1.316 4 8 Sikkim (SIK) 4 0 4 −3.303 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group D Points Table (After 4 Matches)

Position Team Matches Won Lost Net Run Rate (NRR) Points 1 Odisha (ODS) 4 3 1 +1.250 12 2 Railways (RAI) 4 3 1 +0.537 12 3 Haryana (HAR) 4 3 1 +0.512 12 4 Delhi (DEL) 4 3 1 +0.042 12 5 Saurashtra (SAU) 4 2 2 +0.038 8 6 Gujarat (GCC) 4 1 3 +0.174 4 7 Andhra Pradesh (AP) 4 1 3 −0.769 4 8 Services (SER) 4 0 4 −1.866 0

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate Group Points Table (After 4 Matches)