Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings, Teams With Best NRR in Elite & Plate Groups After Round 4

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 - Points Table: The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, has completed its ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 1, 2026 13:36 IST2026-01-01T13:34:49+5:302026-01-01T13:36:20+5:30

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings, Teams With Best NRR in Elite & Plate Groups After Round 4 | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings, Teams With Best NRR in Elite & Plate Groups After Round 4

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Points Table: Updated Standings, Teams With Best NRR in Elite & Plate Groups After Round 4

Next

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 - Points Table: The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, has completed its fourth round of matches. Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand lead Elite Group A, with Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka unbeaten so far.

In Elite Group B, Uttar Pradesh tops the table, followed by Vidarbha, Bengal and Baroda. All four teams have shown strong performances in the early stages of the tournament. Mumbai dominates Elite Group C with four wins in four matches. Punjab and Goa follow closely, while Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh remain in the mid-table zone.

Elite Group D is tightly contested, with Odisha, Railways, Haryana and Delhi all on 12 points each. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Services are struggling at the lower end. In the Plate Group, Bihar remains unbeaten and leads the standings. Manipur and Nagaland occupy the second and third positions, while Mizoram is yet to open its account.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group A Points Table (After 4 Matches)

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNet Run Rate (NRR)Points
1Madhya Pradesh (MP)440+0.93516
2Karnataka (KAR)440+0.61616
3Jharkhand (JHA)431+1.27112
4Kerala (KER)422+0.4668
5Tripura (TRI)422−0.1068
6Tamil Nadu (TN)413+0.1174
7Rajasthan (RAJ)404−1.2150
8Puducherry (PUD)404−2.0820

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group B Points Table (After 4 Matches)

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNet Run Rate (NRR)Points
1Uttar Pradesh (UP)440+2.20316
2Vidarbha (VID)431+1.43012
3Bengal (BEN)431+1.07812
4Baroda (BAR)431+0.37712
5Jammu & Kashmir (JAM)422−0.0348
6Assam (ASM)413−1.0854
7Hyderabad (HYD)404−1.0880
8Chandigarh (CHN)404−2.5260

 

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group C Points Table (After 4 Matches)

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNet Run Rate (NRR)Points
1Mumbai (MUM)440+2.40716
2Punjab (PUN)431+0.86812
3Goa (GOA)431+0.09812
4Maharashtra (MAH)422+1.3648
5Himachal Pradesh (HIM)422+0.1128
6Chhattisgarh (CHA)413+0.1874
7Uttarakhand (UT)413−1.3164
8Sikkim (SIK)404−3.3030

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Elite Group D Points Table (After 4 Matches)

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNet Run Rate (NRR)Points
1Odisha (ODS)431+1.25012
2Railways (RAI)431+0.53712
3Haryana (HAR)431+0.51212
4Delhi (DEL)431+0.04212
5Saurashtra (SAU)422+0.0388
6Gujarat (GCC)413+0.1744
7Andhra Pradesh (AP)413−0.7694
8Services (SER)404−1.8660

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate Group Points Table (After 4 Matches)

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostNet Run Rate (NRR)Points
1Bihar (BIH)440+3.21016
2Manipur (MAN)431+0.51112
3Nagaland (NAG)422+0.9478
4Meghalaya (MEG)422+0.3448
5Arunachal Pradesh (AP)413−2.9554
6Mizoram (MIZ)404−1.9740
Open in app
Tags :Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26Vijay Hazare TrophyVijay Hazare Trophy GroupVijay Hazare Trophy One-DayRohit SharmaVirat KohliMumbai Cricket AssociationDelhi cricket associationVaibhav SuryavanshiBihar Cricket AssociationCricket News