Vijay Hazare Trophy matches shifted from Chinnaswamy Stadium to BCCI CoE in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 : Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced that all the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) matches have been shifted from M Chinnaswamy Stadium to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, NCA on an interim basis, after the state's cricket governing body was informed by police that the iconic stadium is "presently not finding favour" to hold matches, based on recommendations of the Review Committee.

In a statement, KSCA said, "The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been informed by the Police authorities that, based on the recommendations of the Review Committee, permission for the conduct of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is presently not finding favour and hence permission is not forthcoming."

After the stampede during the victory celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win earlier this year, the stadium was deemed "unfit for large-scale events" by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, which the Karnataka government tasked with investigating the incident.

Notably, Bengaluru will host the Delhi fixtures, featuring superstar Indian batter Virat Kohli, who returns to the competition after 15 years.

In their statement, KSCA added, "KSCA respectfully acknowledges this position and places on record its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, particularly the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and the Home Minister, for considering KSCA's request at the Cabinet level and for the continued support and engagement extended to the Association. KSCA understands that the decision on permission is linked to the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Cunha Committee."

KSCA said in their statement that communications from police since August 2025 under the previous Managing Committee of KSCA, regarding implementation of the Justice Cunha Committee recommendations, "did not receive the desired level of follow-up".

"In contrast, the newly elected Managing Committee of KSCA, under the leadership of former international cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, which assumed office on December 8, 2025, has been proactive and responsive, engaging swiftly with all concerned Government departments and statutory authorities within a short span of less than two weeks."

"The present Committee has actively reached out to seek guidance, inputs, and approvals required for the conduct of matches and has initiated all necessary steps to align KSCA's actions with the expectations of the authorities. KSCA places on record its deep appreciation to the Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, for convening a joint meeting between the Home Department and KSCA office bearers and for directing various agencies to inspect the stadium and submit their reports, thereby enabling an informed, transparent, and fair decision-making process."

"KSCA values the Government's constructive and consultative approach at this stage and greatly appreciates the ongoing cooperation of the Home Department, the Police authorities, and other statutory agencies throughout this process. The Association looks forward to receiving the detailed inputs, observations, and recommendations from the authorities forming part of the Review Committee and assures that all such recommendations will be implemented in a structured and time-bound manner," the statement continued.

KSCA said that they stay " fully committed to implementing all practicable safety, security, and infrastructure-related measures at the earliest."

"With this proactive approach and full compliance with the recommended measures, KSCA is confident that the necessary permissions for conducting Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be granted in the near future. In the interim, the Vijay Hazare matches have been shifted to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, NCA. KSCA once again thanks the Home Minister and the Karnataka Police Department for their continued cooperation, guidance, and support," the statement concluded.

