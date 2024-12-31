Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarawal, Abhishek Sharma hit big centuries

New Delhi [India], December 31 : In another interesting day of action at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), Abhishek Sharma blasted a 60-ball century for Punjab while veteran Mayank Agarawal continued his rampaging run of form with a hat-trick of centuries.

During the match with Saurashtra, Abhishek tonked 170 in just 96 balls, with 22 fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 177.08. A back-to-back century from Prabhsimran Singh (125 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes) powered Punjab to 424/5 at the end of 50 overs.

Pranav Karia (4/59) was the lead bowler for Saurashtra.

So far in VHT, Abhishek has made 304 runs in five innings at an average of 60.80, with one century and fifty each. His best score is 170.

Also, Mayank's scorching form in the competition continued with yet another century for Karnataka against Hyderabad, after centuries against Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Karnataka opted to bat first, and Mayank scored 124 in 112 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes, powering Karnataka to 320/8 in their 50 overs.

Chama V Milind (3/66) was the lead bowler for Hyderabad.

Mayank is the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 428 runs in five games at an average of 142.66, with three centuries and best score of 139*.

During the match between Mumbai and Nagaland, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Ayush Mhatre put up big scores powering their team to 403/7 in their 50 overs. Shardul made a quickfire 73* in 28 balls, with two fours and eight sixes, coming at a strike rate of over 260. Mhatre also tonked 15 fours and 11 sixes in his knock of 181 in 117 balls.

Dip Borah (3/87) was the pick of the bowlers for Nagaland.

In five matches, Mhatre has made 309 runs at an average of 61.80, with a century and fifty each. His best score is 181.

