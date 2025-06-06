Vijay Mallya REVEALS Four Indian Cricketers He Would Pick for RCB (VIDEO)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya has named four Indian cricket stars he would choose for the franchise if given the chance today. Speaking on Speaking on the ‘Figuring Out’ podcast with Raj Shamani following RCB’s maiden IPL title win in 2025, Mallya said he would love to have Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in the team. “If dreams could come true, Jasprit Bumrah. If dreams could come true, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. If I had these four, I would not need anybody else and would definitely win the trophy,” Mallya said.

Mallya also recalled how RCB secured Kohli during the inaugural season. After the main auction, teams were given a chance to pick players from the Under-19 World Cup-winning squad of 2008. Delhi Capitals picked Pradeep Sangwan first. RCB then picked Kohli. “I got lucky in the draw and picked Virat immediately. I had watched the Under-19 World Cup and was very impressed. He was young, full of energy and extremely talented. Eighteen years later, he is still there. One of the greatest Indian cricketers ever,” Mallya said.

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of RCB since its inception. He is the only player in IPL history to represent the same franchise for 18 seasons. Kohli was picked in the 2008 IPL auction for Rs 20 lakh and has remained with RCB ever since.

Kohli has scored 8,661 runs in the IPL, the most by any player in the tournament’s history. He also holds the record for the most centuries and half-centuries with eight and 63 respectively. In the 2025 season, Kohli played a vital role in RCB’s title win. He scored 657 runs in 16 matches, finishing as the franchise’s highest run scorer and the third-highest overall in the tournament.