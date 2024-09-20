Vikram Rathour Appointed Batting Coach of Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025

Vikram Rathour has been appointed as the batting coach for Rajasthan Royals as the team prepares for IPL 2025. The former India opener brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the franchise, looking to make a significant impact on the squad.

Rathour expressed his excitement about joining the franchise, saying, “It’s a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team’s vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India, which can help in winning championships,” ad quoted by Cricbuzz.

Halla Bol, Rathour is coming home to Rajasthan! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/jW1Sjax91W — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 20, 2024

Rathour, who played six Tests for India, most recently served as the national batting coach until India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados in June. He also served as a national selector in 2012.

Read Also | Rahul Dravid Appointed Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025

Earlier this month, former India head coach Rahul Dravid was officially named the new head coach of Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract. Dravid’s appointment followed his successful tenure with the Indian team, where he guided them to victory in the T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid, India's legendary World Cup-winning coach, is set for a sensational return to Rajasthan Royals! 🇮🇳🤝



The cricket icon was captured receiving his Pink jersey from the Royals Sports Group CEO Jake Lush McCrum. It is believed that the RR Admin was present too,… pic.twitter.com/C6Q8KRDFgW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2024

This will be Dravid’s first stint in the IPL since 2019, when he led the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was appointed head coach of the Indian men’s team in 2021 and concluded his three-year tenure by securing India’s first ICC title in 11 years.