"Virat and Sharma massive losses": England's all-rounder Brydon Carse

Leeds [UK], June 18 : England's bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse believed India will field a "strong" playing XI despite the "massive" loss of the batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first Test of the five-match series, which kicks off on Friday at Headingley.

India was left bereft of its batting wizards for the five gruelling Tests in England after Rohit and Virat bid adieu to the red-ball format last month. With the addition of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, the tourists infused youth and new skills into the squad to compensate for the lost experience.

Even though India is missing heavy artillery from its arsenal, which has done the job for them in the last decade, Carse believes the depth and quality of Indian cricket will pose them a challenge that they will be ready for.

"Obviously, Virat and Sharma are massive losses for their batting lineup. They are experienced players over a number of years. World-class batters. But the depth of Indian cricket have and the quality and players coming through, they will without a doubt put up a strong XI and we will be ready for whatever challenge that brings," Carse told reporters on Wednesday.

"They are one of the best teams in the world. To have that opportunity to play against the quality of players naturally, as a sportsman, you raise your level, and you want to be as competitive as ever," he added.

Carse returned to England's playing XI after nursing a toe injury, which kept him out of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month. Carse will play his first home Test after scything 27 wickets across five matches in Pakistan and New Zealand last year.

The 29-year-old sees the series opener against India as an opportunity to flaunt his groove and put his skillset on display in his home conditions.

"I think it is a great opportunity. We still have a healthy stock of bowling to pick from. It is another opportunity in home conditions to show the different skills I can bring to the team," he said.

England Playing XI for the 1st Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

