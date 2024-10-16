Virat, Babar shouldn't be mentioned in the same line: Ashwin

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Indian spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin said on Tuesday that star Pakistan batter Babar Azam "should not be mentioned in the same line" as Indian icon Virat Kohli, delivering an interesting take in favour of his compatriot in the never-ending debate about two batting superstars of the modern era.

Ashwin was speaking at his Youtube Channel on Tuesday.

Speaking on his channel, Ashwin backed an out-of-form Babar, who is currently rested from the remainder of the home series against England, to score runs but picked Virat's side while comparing both.

"Definitely, if he is given a chance, he will score runs. If there is class, that is okay. I feel we should end this debate once and for all. First of all, across the border, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli shouldn't be mentioned in the same line," Ashwin said.

The all-rounder said that while he rates Babar as "outstanding", Virat's credentials are "something else".

"I am very sorry, I really rate Babar Azam as an outstanding player, but Virat Kohli's credentials are something else. Across terrains, across times, across pressure situations, the kind of heists he has done, no one has done that in world cricket. As far as I know, at this point, if anyone comes close, it is Joe Root in Test cricket," he added.

Virat is an all-format great and one of the best batters of all time, with 27,041 runs in 535 international matches at an average of 53.23, with 80 centuries and 140 fifties. His best score is 254*. Having captained his side to number one ICC Test team ranking, secured the ICC U19 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC T20 World Cup as a player, it is safe to say he has completed the sport in terms of trophies. He is the fourth-highest run-getter of all time across all formats.

While the 35-year-old has an incredible record across all formats, his ODI stats make him perhaps the greatest to play the 50-over format. In 295 matches, he has scored 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18, with 50 centuries and 72 fifties. His best score is 183.

On the other hand, Babar, who debuted in international cricket in 2015, seven years after Virat, is barely halfway through Virat's numbers. In 294 matches, he has scored 13,836 runs at an average of 47.54, with 31 centuries and 94 fifties. His best score is 196. ODIs remain his strongest format too, having made 5,729 runs in 117 ODIs at an average of 56.72, with 19 centuries and 32 fifties and best score of 158.

However, currently, Babar is not having the best of times in Test cricket. Ahead of the second Test against England at home, the cricketing world was up for a shock as Babar was rested for the remaining two Tests along with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. Babar made scores of 30 and five across the two innings of the first match. He was adjudged lbw to Chris Woakes in the first innings and edged wicket-keeper Jamie Smith off the bowling of Gus Atkinson in the second. His last 50-plus score in the format came back in December 2022, and in his last 17 Test innings, he averages just 20.70. In his last eight innings on home soil, where runs have flowed for others, Babar has averaged just 18.75.

