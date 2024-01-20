"Virat best batter of modern era, want him to get 100 centuries": Shoaib Akhtar at ILT20

By Vipul Kashyap

Dubai [UAE], January 20 : Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday lauded star India batter Virat Kohli for completing 50 ODI centuries, saying that he is the best batter of modern era and wished that he would get a century of centuries.

Shoaib is in UAE for International League T20 season two, a league with which he is associated as a brand ambassador and commentator.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Akhtar also said that had Virat played in his era, he could have faced difficulties but still would have scored the runs he has scored so far.

"Back then, Sachin was playing with one ball, which would reverse swing against some of the best bowlers in the world. There was only one circle. Today, Sachin would have made a lot of runs. He is the greatest ever...Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara etc. Wasim Akram and Shane Warne too," he said.

"Virat would have been competitive (in our era). He could have faced difficulties but he would have scored the runs he has scored now. We would have faced a similar beating. But playing Wasim Akram is not easy. Virat is Virat. He is the greatest batsman of this era. Both eras cannot be compared. Hats off to him. I want him to get hundred centuries," he added.

Virat and Sachin are two of the greatest batters to have played the sport. Virat has drawn comparisons with the Master Blaster because of his consistency and how Team India depends on his batting.

In 522 international matches, Virat has scored 26,733 runs at an average of 54.11, with 80 centuries and 139 half-centuries in 580 innings. His best score is 254*. He is also the first player to get 50 ODI centuries.

In 664 international matches, Sachin has scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. His best score is 270*.

