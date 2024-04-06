Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone, becomes first-ever batter in IPL history to reach 7500 runs

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : The record-making machine and India's batting talisman Virat Kohli added another record to his crown as he became the first-ever batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to reach the milestone of 7500 runs.

Kohli achieved this feat during a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2024 on Saturday. With a single on the fourth ball of the 7th over, Kohli claimed the milestone of 7500 runs in IPL, becoming the first-ever batter in the tournament's history to achieve the accomplishment. He reached this landmark in his 242nd encounter.

Kohli now has over 7,500 runs at an average of more than 37 with 52 half-centuries and a record seven hundred in the cash-rich league.

In the match, Kohli, the tournament's leading run-scorer, also brought up his fifty, his third of the season, with a cracking six.

After Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan hold the second position in the list with 6755 runs to his name.

Coming to the match, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Faf du Plessis-led RCB.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dube and Abid Mushtaq.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Swapnil Singh.

