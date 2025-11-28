Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Play 2027 ODI World Cup? India Camp Issues BIG Statement Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to remain part of India’s plans for the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. He said the experience they bring cannot be replaced. The future of the two veterans has been under discussion since they retired from Test cricket earlier this year. Both had already stepped away from T20Is after India’s title win last year. Their ODI future is now a major talking point as India begins its next World Cup cycle.

“Sure, they are quality players.As long as they are happy to put the hard work in and maintain fitness. I have always believed that to have that experience, you can’t find it anywhere. They have won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments,” Morkel said.

He added that India would welcome their presence if they remain fit in the lead-up to 2027. “For sure, if they maintain their fitness and they physically feel their bodies can do that, it’s still a long way away, the World Cup. By all means," he added.

India aims to recover after Test setback

India enters the ODI series against South Africa after a rare Test series defeat. South Africa won the first Test in Kolkata after India collapsed in the fourth innings and then took the second Test in Guwahati. It marked their first Test series win in India in 25 years.

“It was a disappointing two weeks for us. But we have had a couple of days to reflect. The important thing is to keep all our energy towards the white-ball team. We have been playing good white-ball cricket. A couple of fresh energy into the squad with Virat and Rohit coming back. Excited for the next couple of weeks playing white-ball cricket,” Morkel said.

Updates on Gill and Iyer

Morkel also shared updates on the fitness of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Gill suffered a neck spasm during the first Test and was ruled out of the second Test and the ODI series. Iyer is out for a longer period after a serious abdomen injury he picked up in the third ODI against Australia.

“I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he is recovering well. So that is pleasing to hear,” Morkel said.

“Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team” he added.