New Delhi [India], February 3 : Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers on Saturday revealed that star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, ABD said that Kohli has been spending "family time". He added that one cannot judge the former India skipper for prioritizing family.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," ABD said on his YouTube channel.

Speculations around Anushka's second pregnancy started surfacing online in November 2023 especially after she marked her presence at the Diwali bash in Bengaluru ahead of Team India's World Cup match against the Netherlands.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Anushka's baby bump. The couple has remained tight-lipped about the second pregnancy and has not shared any updates yet. However, with ABD now confirming the news, congratulations are definitely in order for the star couple.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

De Villiers added that he cannot wait to see Kohli on the crease. The legendary South African cricketer also confirmed that Kohli is "fine" and did not sustain any injuries.

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli had withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced earlier.

The BCCI also requested the media and fans to respect Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.

Without Kohli, India conceded a 28-run loss against England in the first Test match in Hyderabad.

Virat was last in action during the T20I series against Afghanistan last month, in which he scored a quickfire 29 and golden duck in two matches he played.

