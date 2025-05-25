Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, paid obeisance at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. The star couple sought blessings and offered prayers. Despite a large crowd surrounding them, Virat and Anushka remained calm and prayed with folded hands, seeking inner peace. Afterwards, the temple priest garlanded the couple and applied a tilak. The priest also blessed Kohli by placing his hand on his head.

Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Hanuman Garhi said, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a deep love for spirituality, culture, God and Sanatana Dharma. They visited Lord Ram Lalla and then took blessings from Lord Hanuman. They also discussed spirituality and mythological things here."

Video of Temple Visit

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, visited and offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

On May 12, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. The very next day, the couple, fondly known as Virushka, visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan to seek blessings. Kohli has also previously visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram for blessings.

Virat Kohli is currently focused on leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their first-ever IPL title in the 2025 season. RCB has qualified for the playoffs. They recently played a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, which gave Kohli an opportunity to visit Ayodhya with Anushka.

RCB is set to play their final league-stage match against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. Kohli will be aiming for a win to ensure a top-2 finish, which would give RCB two chances to reach the final, as per IPL rules.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is in outstanding form this season. He has scored 548 runs in 12 matches, including seven half-centuries. He is averaging 60.88, with an impressive strike rate of 145.35. Kohli is currently one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap.