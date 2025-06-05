Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return to Mumbai After RCB’s Victory Celebrations in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai on Thursday, June 5, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Their return followed RCB’s victory celebrations in Bengaluru after clinching their maiden Indian Premier League title earlier this week. On Thursday, Kohli and Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned to the city. Videos of their arrival have since surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrive in Mumbai from Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/SK5ioh6CzC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling IPL 2025 final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The team then travelled to Bengaluru on Wednesday for a grand victory parade, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate.

However, the celebrations in Bengaluru ended in tragedy. A huge crowd gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the team's event. This led to a stampede in which at least 11 people lost their lives and 33 others were injured. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives.

Kohli shared his sorrow in an Instagram post, writing, “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted.”