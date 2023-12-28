Virat Kohli becomes first batter to achieve this rare feat in cricket history

Centurion [Australia], December 28 : Stalwart batter Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years during India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test on Thursday.

Dean Elgar's elegant 185 combined with South Africa's precise pace flattened India within three days.

When the rest of the batters failed to deal with the deadly pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger, Kohli churned up runs with quick singles and boundaries.

He scored 76 off 82 balls during India's defeat by an innings and 32 runs, which took his tally to 2006 runs in 2023.

He had previously achieved the feat in 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs) and 2019 (2455 runs).

Coming to day 3 action, India skipper Rohit Sharma's dreadful run in South Africa, especially against Kagiso Rabada continued. Rabada's inward angling delivery left Rohit baffled as he failed to read the line, which resulted in the ball crashing into the stumps.

The veteran right-handed batter got removed for an eight-ball duck and this dismissal marked his 7th in 11 innings against Rabada.

Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to leave the delivery, but the ball glanced off his glove and went straight to the wicketkeeper.

Shubamn Gill looked set to spend a good amount of time on the field but his attempt to play a shot across the straight line failed. Marco Jansen picked his first as Gill departed with a score of 26(37).

After a dismal start to their second innings, South Africa struck India hard by removing Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahu in quick succession.

After Burger removed Ravichandran Ashwin for a golden duck, India's fate was more or less sealed.

Jasprit Bumrah's runout following a brilliant effort in the field by Dean Elgar caused a mood of dismay. A brilliant review from the South Africa team saw Mohammed Siraj gloving the ball straight to the wicketkeeper.

Prasidh Krishna struggled hard but Jansen got the better of Kohli (76) which brought an end to India's struggle within the first three days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor