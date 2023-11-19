Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run scorer in history of the ODI World Cup

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 : Star Indian batter Virat Kohli overtook former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting and became the second-highest run scorer in the history of the ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Following his 54-run match against Australia in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat scored an overall 1,795 runs after playing 37 matches at an average of 59.83.

In his 37 games at the ODI World Cup, the former India skipper smashed five centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 117.

Virat has gone past Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs) to become the second-highest run scorer in the history of the World Cup. Currently, the top run-scorer in WC cricket is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 'Master Blaster' scored 2,278 runs in 44 innings with six centuries and 15 fifties.

The 36-year-old also ended his ODI World Cup 2023 journey with the most runs by a batter in a single edition of the prestigious tournament and overtook Tendulkar's 673 runs scored by him in 2003.

Virat ended with the most fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup edition with nine half-centuries and passed through Tendulkar's seven fifties in 2003 and Shakib al Hasan in 2019.

In the 28.3 overs, Pat Cummins picked up a humongous wicket after he dismissed the highest run scorer of the ongoing tournament. The Aussie skipper delivered a short-length ball that took an inside edge and got into the stumps, which forced Kohli to move out of the crease on Sunday.

Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 'Men in Blue' will be looking forward to getting hold of the World Cup title for the third time; meanwhile, the Aussies will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

