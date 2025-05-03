Virat Kohli Breaks Multiple Records in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Virat Kohli added another chapter to his legendary cricket career by breaking multiple records during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s recent match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli became the first player in Indian Premier League history to score 8,500 runs. He reached the landmark while scoring a 29-ball half-century against CSK. This knock was his 62nd IPL fifty and his seventh in the ongoing 2025 season. With this, Kohli remains the only batter to have crossed 7,000, 7,500, 8,000 and now 8,500 runs in the tournament’s history.

The 35-year-old also set a new record for the most sixes at a single venue in T20 cricket. When he struck a delivery from Anshul Kamboj for a six, Kohli took his tally to 153 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This allowed him to surpass West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who had earlier held the record with 151 sixes at the same ground.

Another major milestone came when Kohli became the first cricketer to hit 300 or more sixes for a single team in T20s. His sixes include performances from both the IPL and the Champions League T20. Kohli now has 305 sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including 289 sixes in the IPL alone.

In addition, Kohli achieved the record for the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history. He now has 70 such scores to his name, which include 62 fifties and eight centuries. No other batter has reached this number so far in the tournament.

Kohli has also surpassed some of the biggest names in T20 and IPL cricket when it comes to six-hitting ability at individual venues. He now holds the record for the most sixes at a single ground in T20s. Behind him are Gayle at both Bengaluru and Mirpur, Alex Hales at Nottingham, and Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium.

With this performance, Kohli has further extended his lead as the highest run-scorer in IPL history. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Suresh Raina follow him on the all-time list, but Kohli remains unmatched at the top. He currently averages 39.74 in IPL with a strike rate of 132.58 and a personal best of 113 runs.

Kohli made his debut for RCB in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and has remained loyal to the franchise ever since. His latest achievements reaffirm his dominance in T20 cricket and his status as one of the greatest white-ball players in the history of the game.

