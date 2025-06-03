Virat Kohli Celebrates Wildly, RCB Fans Create Electric Atmosphere After Shreyas Iyer’s Wicket in IPL 2025 Final vs Punjab Kings (VIDEO)

A packed house at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed high drama and excitement as Royal Challengers Bengaluru tightened their grip on the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The crowd came alive as Romario Shepherd dismissed Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over of the chase. The noise reached a crescendo when Iyer edged a delivery to the keeper and chose to walk despite the umpire not raising his finger. Fans applauded the sportsmanship even as the scoreboard showed Punjab struggling at 79 for 3.

Over 100,000 spectators filled the stadium, with the majority cheering loudly for RCB. Every wicket brought huge roars and flags waving across the stands. The crowd’s energy remained high throughout the Punjab Kings’ innings as RCB bowlers delivered disciplined spells.

From Phil Salt’s athletic catch to Shepherd’s key breakthrough, every moment was met with thunderous applause and chants for Bengaluru. As the match approached its final phase, fans remained on the edge of their seats, sensing a possible maiden title win for RCB.

Punjab Kings needed 112 runs from 62 balls at the halfway mark, with pressure mounting under the bright lights and intense crowd support for RCB.