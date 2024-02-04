Virat Kohli could miss India-England 3rd Test: Sources

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 4 : India's batting talisman Virat Kohli could be out of the third Test match against England as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors still do not know about his availability, according to sources.

Earlier, BCCI had announced that Kohli had withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons.

"Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the cricket's top governing body in the country requested the media and fans to respect Kohli's privacy during this time.

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," the statement concluded.

Right-handed batter Rajat Patidar was called up to replace Virat Kohli in India's first two Test matches against England. Patidar made his international debut on December 21 last year against South Africa in the 3rd ODI match, where he opened for the 'Men in Blue' and scored 22 runs from 16 balls with a strike rate of 137.50.

Without Kohli, India conceded a 28-run loss against England in the first Test match in Hyderabad.

Virat was last in action during the T20I series against Afghanistan last month, in which he scored a quickfire 29 and a golden duck in two matches he played.

