Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis celebrate Delhi Capitals defeat, as Royal Challengers Bangalore enters IPL playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore went into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2022 after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their final game of the season on Saturday.While Delhi finished the season with 14 points, Bangalore claimed the fourth spot in the league standings to set up a date with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, scheduled for Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold#IPL2022#Mission2022#RCB#ನಮ್ಮRCBpic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022

As Mumbai cruised to the victory, Bangalore fans were on cloud nine as they inched closer to maiden IPL title. The franchise also shared pictures of its players including Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli celebrating Mumbai's win. Former Bangalore skipper Kohli also thanked Mumbai Indians with a cheeky tweet. He tweeted an airplane emoji to indicate their qualification for the playoff fixture in Kolkata. The star batter also included a handshake emoji and tagged the Mumbai outfit as well. His other tweet featured teammates du Plessis and Maxwell.

