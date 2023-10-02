Virat Kohli flies to Mumbai for personal reasons ahead of warm-up game

Former India captain Virat Kohli has taken a detour from Guwahati back to Mumbai to meet his wife Anushka Sharma ahead of Team India’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 second warm-up match against Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. India’s first game against England was washed out without a ball getting bowled in Guwahati on Saturday.

While the India players flew from Guwahati to Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli took a flight to Mumbai due to personal reasons.According to Cricbuzz, Kohli will link up with the squad on Monday when they have an optional training session.“Team India will have an optional training session from 2 PM onwards at the KCA – St Xavier’s College Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram, weather permitting," the website quoted a team spokesperson as saying.Kohli is gearing up for what will be the fourth ODI world cup of his storied international career. He won the title with the Indian team in 2011 and then went on to captain them last time around in England when they made a semifinal exit.