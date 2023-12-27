Virat Kohli flips bail before Bumrah strikes to end De Zorzi's knock in 1st India-South Africa Test

Centurion [South Africa], December 27 : Star India cricketer Virat Kohli recreated the famous 'bail switch' trick on the second day of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday, moments after flipping the bails, Jasprit Bumrah ended Tony de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen's inning.

After the end of the 28th over of South Africa's inning, Kohli ran to the batter's stumps and switched the bails. Soon in the 29th over, De Zorzi (28 runs from 62 balls) was caught at the third slip-off by Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the 31st over, Bumrah struck again to dismiss Petersen (2 runs from 7 balls).

Dean Elgar and De Zorzi troubled the Indian bowling attack and Bumrah's breakthrough came at a crucial moment in the second session to break the 93-run partnership.

Earlier, former English pacer Stuart Broad did the same trick during the Ashes 2023 series following which the speedster dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the Oval Test.

Recapping the first session of day two, India ended their inning at 245 after Rahul (101 runs from 137 balls) once again proved to be the 'Man of Crisis'.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj made the first breakthrough for the visitors after he removed Aiden Markram (5 runs from 17 balls) in the initial overs of the Proteas' inning.

India lost two quick wickets earlier on day two but Rahul managed to stand still in front of the Proteas pacers and completed his century after smashing two consecutive sixes against Kagiso Rabada.

