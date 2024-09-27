"Virat Kohli is Australian in both thought, action": Steve Smith

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Mitchell Starc and Steven Smith believe that Virat Kohli is an Australian in the way he thinks, acts, and has the desire to perform in big games.

Virat has been known for his raw on-field aggression, animated chats, and celebrations during a match. His intensity was at its peak when he led India overseas in Australia and England.

With India set to travel for the highly-anticipated BGT series, Starc drew similarities between Virat and Australian players.

"I believe Virat Kohli is probably the most Australian-like in terms of his desire to perform in big games. The way he takes on the game, the way he thinks about the game. He loves getting into the contest, which I think a lot of Australian players do," Starc told Star Sports.

Smith agrees with the views of his compatriot and feels that his contemporary is the most Australian among the entire Indian squad.

"I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in both thought and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he embraces the challenge, and tries to get on top of the opposition. He's probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I'd say," Smith added.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22, with the first Test scheduled at Perth. The test schedule also involves a Test series against Sri Lanka away from home after BGT.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor