"Virat Kohli is best batter in world": Shikhar Dhawan names top 5 players of his dream XI

Dubai [UAE], August 21 : India batter Shikhar Dhawan termed teammate and former captain Virat Kohli as the "best batter in the world" as he named five players he would pick if he was selecting a dream XI for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Dhawan is regarded as a fine white-ball player and some of his best performances for the World Cup, with three of his 17 ODI centuries coming at the showcase 50-over event.

It's no surprise that Dhawan selected two of his India teammates in his dream XI for the 2023 edition of the World Cup. He also included one player from Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa in a well-balanced first five players.

A veteran of three World Cups and a part of the winning team in 2011, Kohli was an automatic selection for Dhawan in his dream XI.

"The first is Virat of course. He is the best batter in the world and has been scoring runs like crazy," Dhawan was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Rohit is a very experienced customer. He has scored lots of runs in ICC tournaments and bilateral (series) and he's a proven player (on the big stage)," he added.

Just like Dhawan, Rohit Sharma also scored centuries at the two previous World Cups.

Dhawan believes that Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc, who was the leading wicket-taker at the 2019 event in England and Wales with 27 scalps, can again make an impact at the 2023 tournament.

"I'll go for Mitchell Starc as he is one of the best fast bowlers (in the world)," Dhawan noted.

The India opener said that Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will be more suited to the pitches in the sub-continent.

"The fourth player will be Rashid Khan with his mystery action. I am sure he'll be very, very impactful (in India) and will take lots of wickets," Dhawan said.

“Shaheen Afridi I wouldn't take because then there would be two left-arm pacers, so I'll go for Rabada. Rabada has that extra pace and extra bounce that is going to rush the batters," the India opener added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor