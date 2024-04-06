Virat Kohli Makes History, Becomes First Batter to Complete 7,500 Runs in IPL

Virat Kohli made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by crossing the 7,500-run mark. Kohli achieved this landmark while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Rajasthan Royals in Match 19 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The achievement solidifies Kohli's position as the tournament's leading run-scorer and marks him as the first batter to reach 7,500 runs in the IPL.

As the sole batter to achieve 7,500 runs in the IPL, Kohli reached this milestone in his 242nd IPL appearance. His impressive tally now stands at over 7,500 runs, boasting an average exceeding 37 and a remarkable strike rate of over 130.29. Kohli's record also includes 52 half-centuries and an exceptional seven centuries in the IPL.

In the current IPL season, Kohli has displayed exceptional form despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing challenges. He started with a notable 21 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener and escalated with impactful innings of 77 and an unbeaten 83* against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. In his recent encounter, Kohli contributed 22 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants, showing his consistency and contribution to RCB's performance.

Kohli's accomplishments extend beyond the IPL, as he recently became the first Indian cricketer to surpass 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. His impressive tally now exceeds 12,200 runs in the 20-over format, positioning him as the fifth-highest run-getter globally. Notably, Kohli's allegiance to a single franchise since the IPL's inception in 2008 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the ongoing IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli's composed fifty guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding 122 for no loss after 11 overs. Alongside opener Faf du Plessis (42* off 31 balls), Kohli showcased sublime form, striking nine boundaries (including six fours and three sixes) during his innings. RCB's impressive run rate of 8.91 at the end of the powerplay positions them well for a substantial total.

