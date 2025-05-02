Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 : Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli recalled how former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher had an impact on him during his initial years in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that his conversations with the Protean legend "stunned" him.

RCB's leading run-getter in IPL history was speaking on RCB Podcast's upcoming episode, a trailer of which was released on the team's official X handle.

Speaking on his conversations with Boucher, who he admitted called him to some golf games, Virat said, "Out of all players I played with initially, Boucher had the biggest impact on me. He figured out what my weaknesses could be, If I wanted to go to the next level, this is what I need to do, without me asking him anything. He told me that 'when I comes to commentate in India three-four years from now and I do not see you playing for India, you would do a disservice to yourself. So he really stunned me with the conversations he had with me."

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1918144413978562928

Boucher played for RCB from 2008-10, when Virat was slowly finding his feet in international cricket and had not played Test cricket for India. In 27 matches, Boucher made 388 runs at an average of 29.85, with a half-century.

Virat also opened up on his loyalty to RCB, a franchise he has stuck with since the start of his IPL career, saying that the "relationship and mutual respect" he has with the franchise is more valuable.

"The love that I have received from the fans, I do not think any silverware or any trophy can come close to that," he added.

Virat also said that nothing in IPL has changed for him after T20I retirement.

"I do not think things have changed for me in any way. The decision (to leave T20Is) was taken purely understanding that there is a new set of players who are more than ready and they need time, they need a 2-year cycle to evolve, handle pressure, play in different parts of the world, and play enough games to the point where when the World Cup comes, they feel like they are ready," he concluded.

During the ongoing IPL, Virat is sitting at third place among the highest-run-getters, with 443 runs in 10 innings at an average of 63.28, a strike rate of almost 139, and six fifties, with the best score of 73*.

His side is at the second spot in the table with seven wins and three losses, and they will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Saturday.

