Virat Kohli on Verge of Making T20 Cricket History in RCB vs LSG Match

Virat Kohli will be in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday in the team's fourth Indian Premier League match of 2024. The match against Lucknow Super Giants takes place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

RCB enters Tuesday's contest after losing its last match to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the same venue. The three-time IPL runners-up sit ninth in the points table and need a win against LSG to get their campaign back on track.

Kohli has been in excellent form for RCB in IPL 2024. He has scored 181 runs in the three matches played so far. The former RCB captain scored 77 runs from 49 balls in the second match against Punjab Kings and then remained unbeaten on 83 runs from 59 balls against KKR in the last match. He will be looking to score heavily again on Tuesday and help his side secure its second win of the season.

During the match, Kohli will have a chance to create history by becoming the first player in the world to score 8,000 runs for one team in Twenty20 cricket. As of now, Kohli, who has been associated with RCB since 2008, has 7,868 runs to his name in 255 matches for the franchise. He needs 132 more runs to cross the 8,000-run mark for the Bangalore team.

Since making his debut for RCB in 2008, Kohli has scored 7,444 runs in 240 IPL matches and amassed a total of 424 runs in 15 Champions League matches. Kohli is the all-time leading run scorer in IPL history and the only player who has managed to score seven centuries in the league. The former RCB captain, who holds the world record for scoring the most T20 runs at one venue (3,276 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium), has scored 117 runs in four IPL matches played against LSG so far.