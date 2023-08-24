Virat Kohli passes Yo-Yo Test ahead of Asia Cup 2023 

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Star Indian batter Virat Kohli revealed that he has passed his Yo-Yo Test ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, which will start on August 30.

Virat took to Instagram and shared his happiness at having passed the test "between the dreaded cones".

The Yo-Yo Test was introduced during Virat Kohli's reign as captain and is considered as one of the biggest positives of his captaincy. It was developed by Denmark football physiologist Jens Bangsbo and is a maximal aerobic endurance fitness test, which involves running between markers placed 20 metres apart, at increasing speeds, until exhaustion.

Audio cues dictate the required running speed. A participant is given 10 seconds break after he runs 40 metres and he runs the same distance once again. At regular intervals, the required speed of running increases. The test goes on till the participant is not able to keep up with the required pace of running.

Virat will be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2023.

Virat has been in good form this year. In 10 ODIs this year, he has scored 427 runs at an average of 53.37, with two tons and a fifty and a best of 166 against Sri Lanka.

In 17 matches across formats this year in 19 innings, he has scored 984 runs at an average of 54.66 with four centuries and two fifties. His best score is 186 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He also had a good IPL 2023. Though his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could not reach the playoffs, he scored 639 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.25, with a strike rate of 139.25 and scored two centuries and six fifties in his 14 innings. He ended the tournament as the fourth-highest run-getter.

The Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start from August 30 with the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy set to serve as the Men in Blue's campaign opener.

The squad also marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year. After proving his fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is set to test himself in the 50-over format heading into the World Cup. India's pace attack will be boosted by the return of Mohammed Siraj, who was not in the team for some time due to a sore ankle.

Tilak Varma made it to India's Asia Cup squad on the back of his strong performance against West Indies during the tour that ended this month.

Bowling all-rounders Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are also in the squad to give the captain more diversity in choices. Apart from Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja is also in the team as an all-rounder.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

