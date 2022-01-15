Virat Kohli resigns as Team India captain after Cape Town defeat

Virat Kohli has stepped down as the Test skipper of India with immediate effect, he confirmed on Saturday (January 15). The 33-year-old had recently stepped down as India's T20I skipper and was subsequently removed as the ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour.

It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli said in a statement released on his social media accounts. "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do.

"I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team. I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful."

Kohli also thanked former head coach Ravi Shastri and former captain MS Dhoni in his statement. "To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.