Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa due to family emergency

Team India have been dealt a major blow ahead of the Test series against South Africa. Virat Kohli has reportedly returned home. The batting stalwart returned to India, citing a family emergency and will miss the three-day intra-squad game, which is underway in Pretoria.However, the exact details of the emergency are not clear, the 35-year-old will be back in time for the first Test, as reported by Cricbuzz. He is expected to return on Friday, December 22.

Earlier, the BCCI had released wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan from the squad for the Test series over a personal matter. KS Bharat was named as his replacement for the 2-match series.It has also been learned that India's opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series because of a fracture in his finger. "Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.Gaikwad had sustained the injury on his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week. The BCCI hasn't yet named a replacement for the young batter.The Test series is set to mark the return of Kohli, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and a few other members of India's ODI World Cup squad. Since India's heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the World Cup final.