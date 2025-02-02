Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Team India Stars Arrive in Nagpur For IND vs ENG 1st ODI (Watch Video)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, along with star players Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill, arrived at Nagpur airport ahead of the first ODI against England on February 6.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and others arrive at Nagpur airport for the 1st ODI match against England, on 6th February.



India clinched the five-match T20 series 4-1 against England. pic.twitter.com/4vQjLfdDtH — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

The three-match series holds significant importance for both teams as they prepare for the Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19.

India recently secured a dominant 4-1 victory over England in the five-match T20I series. With the ODI format set to begin, both teams aim to build momentum and boost their confidence before the high-pressure tournament.

The series opener in Nagpur will be a crucial test for India as they look to fine-tune their squad and strategies. England, determined to bounce back, will seek to challenge the hosts in the 50-over format.