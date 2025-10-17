Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Practice Together in Nets Ahead of India vs Australia 1st ODI; BCCI Shares Video

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen practising together in the nets ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The duo spent time refining their shots and getting back into rhythm after a long break from international cricket. Team India reached Perth early on Thursday. Following a short rest, the players began training for the opening ODI scheduled for October 19 at Optus Stadium. In a video shared by the BCCI on X, the duo were seen batting in the nets, working on timing and shot selection.

Brace yourselves…they’re 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙄𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨 🔥



Rohit Sharma 🤝 Virat Kohli



— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2025

Rohit was removed from captaincy earlier this year, but both he and Kohli were included in the ODI squad. The upcoming ODI series holds importance for both Kohli and Rohit as their future in the 50-over format could depend on their performances. The duo last played for India in the Champions Trophy final on March 9 in the UAE. It will also mark the first ODI series for Shubman Gill as captain. Gill took over the ODI leadership after leading India successfully in Tests against England and the West Indies.

Kohli is one century away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most international centuries in a single format. A hundred in this series would be his 52nd in ODIs. Rohit is also nearing a personal record, needing just 10 more runs to become the first Indian to score 1,000 ODI runs in Australia. He currently has 990 runs in 19 innings at an average above 58. Kohli needs 198 more to join that list.