Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Practice Together in Ranchi Nets Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st ODI (VIDEO)

Team India's senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli trained together in the nets in Ranchi ahead of the ODI series opener against South Africa. A video shared by a Kohli fan club showed the two former captains working hard in the nets. Kohli was seen batting while Sharma stood at the non-striker's end during the session.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in batting practice session together at Ranchi.🔥🤝🏻



RO-KO show coming🔥

Both players last featured in the three-match ODI series in Australia. India lost the series 1-2, but Sharma finished as the top scorer with 202 runs in three innings. He also struck an unbeaten 121 in the final match. Kohli struggled early during that tour but returned to form with an unbeaten 74 in the last game.

Kohli and Sharma will play under KL Rahul in the upcoming series. India will be without regular ODI captain Shubman Gill, who is recovering from a neck injury. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also out due to a rib injury.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to the ODI squad after two years. Ranchi will host the first match. Raipur and Visakhapatnam will stage the second and third games.

The first match will be played on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.