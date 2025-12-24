Virat Kohli Scores Century in Delhi vs Andhra Vijay Hazare Trophy Match, Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar’s List A Record (VIDEO)

Andhra Cricket Team vs Delhi Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Virat Kohli surpassed batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday to become the fastest player to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket. Kohli achieved the landmark in his 330th innings during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tendulkar had taken 391 innings to reach the same milestone.

THE VIRAT KOHLI CENTURY MOMENT.



- 58th in List A cricket by the King. (Shashank Kishore).

pic.twitter.com/jo7UjmFkWs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2025

The 37-year-old reached the mark during Delhi’s opening match against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. With this achievement, Kohli now holds the record for being the quickest to every 1,000-run milestone from 10,000 runs onward in List A cricket.

Kohli marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of 15 years with a commanding century that guided Delhi to a successful chase of 299. The former India captain boasts an impressive record in the tournament, having scored 819 runs in 13 matches. He averages 68.25 with a strike rate of 106 and has registered four centuries and three half-centuries.

Having retired from Test and T20 International cricket earlier this year, Kohli is set to feature in the upcoming home ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma delivered a dominant performance for the Mumbai cricket team in their Group C match against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing 236, Mumbai rode on Rohit’s explosive 155 off 94 balls. He struck 18 fours and nine sixes as Mumbai sealed an eight-wicket win in 30.3 overs.

Mumbai will play their next match against Uttarakhand at the same venue on Friday, as the Vijay Hazare Trophy continues to produce high-scoring contests and landmark performances.