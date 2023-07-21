Virat Kohli scores first overseas ton since 2018 

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 21 : Virat Kohli ended his century drought in overseas conditions by scoring his 29th Test century at Port of Spain on Friday against West Indies in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval.

Kohli resumed day two on a score of 87 and went on to complete a flawless ton (121) to take his tally of Test hundreds on level terms with Sir Donald Bradman.

The number four batter was in his sublime form just like in the previous Test too, where he fell for 76 and missed out on a deserved milestone.

But on Friday he carried from where he left off, playing some phenomenal shots which included his trademark drives and flicks to reach a fine hundred.

Marking his 500th international appearance for India, Kohli looked in complete control throughout his innings.

After making four away hundreds in 2018, Kohli had to wait for quite some time to score his 29th Test century and his first outside India in Tests since then.

His knock of 121 also marked his second century in the Caribbean Islands. He went on to convert his first ton into a double hundred which came in 2016 in North Sound.

With 29 Test tons to his name, Kohli also went past Kane Williamson's tally of 28 centuries and has the third-most Test hundreds among active cricketers after Steve Smith (32) and Joe Root (30).

India are now 1-0 ahead in the Test series and after being put in to bat in the second Test, are on their way to putting on a massive total.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor