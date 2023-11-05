Virat Kohli scores his 49th ODI century, equals Sachin Tendulkar record for most hundreds

Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5 in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.King equalled God Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli's knock contained 10 boundaries as India were on course of a 320-plus score against the Proteas in their 8th match of the World Cup.

Speaking about the stats, Virat is considered one of the finest ODI batsman ever. Before today's game in just 288 ODIs, Virat has scored 13,525 runs at an average of 58.04, with 48 centuries and 70 tons in 276 innings. His best score is 183. He is the fourth-highest ODI run-getter and second-highest run-getter for India in 50-over format, with Sachin at top with 18,426 runs in 463 matches. With an unbeaten knock of 103 against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, Kohli took his tally of ODI tons to 48, one shy of matching his "idol's" record. A few days later, in Dharamsala, in the match against New Zealand, Kohli looked well set for a second successive century and putting his name beside the legend, but fell agonisingly short of the mark by just five runs. As he celebrates his 35th birthday today the occasion could not have been more better.