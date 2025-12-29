Virat Kohli Set for Third Vijay Hazare Trophy Match for Delhi; Check Date, Opponent and Venue

Virat Kohli is set to play a third match for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is expected to feature against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Delhi and District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley confirmed Kohli’s availability. "As of now, he is playing. Virat has given his availability for three games," He said as quoted by India Today.

Kohli has been in strong form in domestic cricket. He scored 131 and 77 in his two appearances for Delhi. During this run, he crossed 16,000 List A runs. He became the fastest player to reach the mark and moved past Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli also enjoyed success in international cricket before the domestic season. He scored two centuries and a fifty in a three-match ODI series against South Africa. India won the series 2 1.

The Indian team is expected to assemble in Vadodara on January 8. Kohli may arrive a day earlier to begin training. India will host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 11. The first match will be played in Vadodara. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are not expected to be part of the ODI series. Reports said the pair will be managed with the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind. India is the defending champion and will host the tournament. Pandya and Bumrah are expected to play key roles in the campaign.