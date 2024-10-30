Virat Kohli Set to Return as Captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025: Report

Virat Kohli is expected to return to full-time captaincy as he prepares to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report by the Times of India, Kohli is keen to take up the role again during this transitional phase.

His presence in the RCB dressing room is significant, and he has been an ideal deputy for du Plessis in the recently concluded three-year cycle. Kohli’s dynamic with head coach Andy Flower could be crucial for the franchise's strategy in the upcoming mega auction.

Questions have arisen regarding veteran Faf du Plessis and his long-term viability as captain ahead of the retention deadline. RCB faced the decision of either retaining the 40-year-old at a high cost or seeking a new captain in the auction. Amid this uncertainty, Kohli’s return to leadership emerged as a potential solution.

His previous stint ended following a defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator phase of the 2021 IPL. He was replaced by Faf du Plessis, who joined RCB during the 2022 mega auction. Du Plessis led the team to the playoffs in two of the three editions but was sometimes absent due to injury, allowing Kohli to step in as stand-in captain.

Kohli relinquished the captaincy after the 2021 season, having led the team for nine seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2016. Kohli captained RCB in the 2023 IPL match against the Punjab Kings when du Plessis was injured and served as an impact player.