Virat Kohli Shares First Glimpse of ODI Comeback as He Resumes Training After His Viral Grey Beard Photo Sparks Retirement Talk

Virat Kohli's Viral Photo: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has once again captured attention on social media, this time due to his drastically changed appearance. A recent photo of the 36-year-old, taken in London with a man named Shash Patel, has left fans surprised and emotional. In the picture, Kohli looks much older, sporting a grey beard that makes him almost unrecognisable at first glance. This new look has sparked speculation about whether he is preparing to retire completely from cricket.

Kohli’s transformation comes only weeks after his last public appearance at an event hosted by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on July 10. At that event, Kohli had opened up about his retirement from Test cricket. He also made a light-hearted comment about dyeing his beard regularly, which now seems to have a deeper meaning. The contrast between his appearances in July and August has led fans to realise that time is catching up with their cricket hero.

This is not the first time Kohli’s salt-and-pepper beard has attracted attention. In July 2023, a photo with his wife Anushka Sharma also drew similar reactions. However, this time the speculation is stronger, as his ODI future is reportedly set to be discussed by the BCCI. Fans have taken to social media to express mixed feelings — some pleading with Kohli not to retire from One Day Internationals, while others are quietly preparing themselves for an emotional farewell.

Here are some reactions from fans on social media about Virat Kohli’s recent photo in London:

If you have to color your beard every four days, that’s when you know — Virat Kohli wasn’t wrong. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OA59VyeCJx — Ishi.❤️ (@ishi_178) August 7, 2025

Whether you are Virat Kohli or laborer Ramesh, you cannot stop the problem of hair fall and greying 😭 pic.twitter.com/OatCuo8xJV — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) August 8, 2025

Kohli bhai beard colour kar lo 😭 pic.twitter.com/nSiVvtEWuy — ` (@viratkohli_un) August 8, 2025

what's the use of leaving butter chicken and having title of fittest cricketer 😭😭 why bro why #ViratKohli you make ads of those trimmers can't you get that one and take retirement back pic.twitter.com/NXmdFTLNNG — GKLNX (@editzpace95994) August 8, 2025

Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025, less than a year after leaving T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup victory. His return to the national team was delayed after the Bangladesh tour was postponed. He is now expected to play in India’s limited-overs tour of Australia in October, which will feature three ODIs and five T20Is.

Despite the grey beard causing worry, Kohli reassured fans that he is still preparing for a comeback. He shared a recent Instagram story where he was seen practising cricket indoors with Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin. In the picture, Amin holds one of Kohli’s signature MRF bats. This confirmed that Kohli has resumed training ahead of his anticipated return to international cricket, likely in October.

Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Story: