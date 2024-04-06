Virat Kohli Smashes His 8th IPL Century in RR vs RCB Match

Virat Kohli notched his eighth Indian Premier League century against the Rajasthan Royals in the 19th match of the 2024 season. The 35-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman also surpassed the 7,500-run mark in the tournament, becoming the first player to achieve this feat. This milestone solidifies Kohli's position as the IPL's leading run-scorer. 


 

In the current IPL season, Kohli has displayed exceptional form despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing challenges. He started with a notable 21 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener and escalated with impactful innings of 77 and an unbeaten 83* against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. In his recent encounter, Kohli contributed 22 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants, showing his consistency and contribution to RCB's performance.

Kohli's accomplishments extend beyond the IPL, as he recently became the first Indian cricketer to surpass 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. His impressive tally now exceeds 12,200 runs in the 20-over format, positioning him as the fifth-highest run-getter globally. Notably, Kohli's allegiance to a single franchise since the IPL's inception in 2008 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

