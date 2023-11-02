Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin's record in ODI; falls short of matching another

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format.

Former India captain however failed to match Sachin's record of most ODI centuries (49).

Virat crossed the one thousand run mark in the 50-over format against his favourite opposition Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In his decorated career, Virat crossed the four-digit mark for the eighth time which came during 2011-14, 2017-19 and 2023.

Sachin crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

Kohli's knock of 88(94) was his 10th 50-plus score in the ODI this year. Shubman Gill is leading the chart with twelve 50-plus ODI scores in 2023.

Virat's game-changing knock against the Lions also brought up his 118th 50-plus score in the ODI format.

Virat and Gill's 189-run stand was India's second-highest partnership against Sri Lanka in World Cups. The first spot still belongs to Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's sensational partnership of 318 runs at Taunton in 1999.

Virat was on the brink of matching Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries but Dilshan Madushanka got the better of him with a slower delivery. He timed it a tad early and aimed it towards short cover, Pathum Nissanka dived low to take a stunning catch.

Kohli and Gill's partnership laid down a strong base for India to put up a massive total against Sri Lanka and secure their place in the semi-finals.

