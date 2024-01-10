Virat Kohli Takes Fans on a Tour of His Alibaug Holiday Home (Watch Video)

Apart from breaking world records, another noteworthy topic gaining attention is Virat Kohli's new house. A video showcasing Virat's Alibaug Bungalow has gone viral on social media, where he provides a glimpse into his new sanctuary and shares his favorite activities in this second home.

During the house tour, Virat informs his fans that there are no televisions in the house, and there is intentionally no source of conventional entertainment. He emphasizes that in this space, genuine conversations take place. Proceeding to the dining area, while seated at the table, Virat expresses his love for eating with family. He reflects on his childhood, mentioning that he wasn't able to dedicate enough time to his family back then.

Kohli recently participated in the Test series against South Africa. The farmhouse, situated near Zirad village in Alibaug, spans 8 acres of land, with reports indicating that the couple spent around Rs 19.24 crore to acquire the property.

After a 14-month hiatus, Virat Kohli is set to make his return to the T20 format in the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. This series marks the first-ever white-ball contest between the two teams and serves as India's final preparation before the T20 World Cup in June, providing crucial insights into the team's standing ahead of the ICC event in the Americas.

The composition of the final 15 for the T20 World Cup will be influenced by the core group's performance in the IPL, which precedes the global tournament. While Rohit and Kohli are certain inclusions in the squad now that they are back in the T20 setup, the duo aims to maximize their contributions in the games against Afghanistan.