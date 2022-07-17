Virat Kohli to take a break from cricket after England series?

Virat Kohli, who hasn't scored an international hundred for nearly three years, is battling his career's worst slump. Amid all of this there is a buzz that the former skipper will stay back in London after the conclusion of the ongoing all-format bilateral series against England, to spend some time off with his family. India will be locking horns with the Three Lions in the series-deciding third One Day International at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, July 17.

“Kohli will be joined by his mother and extended family during the break,” a Times Now report said. It adds that “Kohli will avoid cricket during the said time and will kick off the preparations for Asia Cup 2022 from August 1. Kohli is in England with his wife and daughter.”Kohli has had a forgettable tour of England so far as he could only manage scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test match and scored 1 and 11 in the two T20Is. While the batting icon did not play the ODI series opener, he could score only 16 runs in the second game at Lord’s, which India went on to lose by a mammoth margin of 100 runs. Kohli has been rested for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies, starting July 22 as a part of his workload management and would now be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27.