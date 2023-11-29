Virat Kohli to take a break from white-ball games on South Africa tour; to be available for Tests: Report

New Delhi, Nov 29 Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli, who was leading run-getter of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and was named Player of the Tournament, is reportedly taking a break from white-ball cricket, but he will be available for the two Tests on the upcoming tour of South Africa.

A report in The Indian Express says Kohli, 35, told the BCCI that he won't be available for white-ball matches on the tour of South Africa, which start off with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-game ODI series. The tour will end with Boxing Day and New Year Tests at Centurion and Cape Town respectively.

“He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Kohli had a superb Men’s ODI World Cup at home, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of ODI centuries by a batter and is currently on a holiday in London. Before the World Cup, Kohli and Rohit Sharma were granted a break from first two ODIs against Australia in September, with the duo returning for the final game of the series in Rajkot.

The report added that there is no clarity yet on skipper Rohit being available for white-ball matches on the tour of South Africa starting from December 10. Like Kohli, Rohit is on a break in the United Kingdom post the World Cup. The report further said BCCI secretary Jay Shah will be speaking soon to Rohit and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to discuss the future roadmap of the Indian team.

