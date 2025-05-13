Virat Kohli Visits Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan with Anushka Sharma After Test Retirement (Watch Video)

A day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, cricketing icon Virat Kohli, accompanied by his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, visited the Kelly Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. This marked Kohli’s third visit to the revered saint, following earlier ones on January 4, 2023, and more recently on January 10, 2025.Widely shared videos from previous visits showed Premanand Maharaj commending Anushka Sharma for her role in keeping Kohli grounded and spiritually inclined, despite his immense fame and success.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma से पूज्य महाराज जी की क्या वार्तालाप हुई ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/7IWWjIfJHB — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) May 13, 2025

Also Read: ‘#269, Signing Off’: What Message Did Virat Kohli Give During His Test Retirement Emotional Post

Kohli, now 36, announced his decision to step away from Test cricket on Monday, having retired from T20 Internationals the previous year. Over the course of his illustrious career, he represented India in 123 Test matches, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46, including 30 centuries. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he expressed mixed emotions: “It is not easy when I am going away from this format of the game. But it feels right. I have given it my all and it has given me more than my expectations.” He thanked his teammates, fans, and the sport itself for the journey.

Anushka Sharma, 37, also took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her husband’s cricketing journey. “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones – but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game,” she wrote. “After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.”