Virat Kohli yet to recover from groin injury, likely to miss 2nd ODI against Eng

India batter Virat Kohli, who had to miss out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday due to a groin injury, is likely to sit out from the second ODI as well.

According tosources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Virat is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI on Thursday against England.

During the first ODI on Tuesday, Virat was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer here at the Kennington Oval.

Coming to the match, a blistering partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kennington Oval.

Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls while Shikhar scored 31 runs off 54 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami took three wickets while Prasidh Krishna settled for one.

Chasing 111, Team India started off on a decent note with the opening pair of Rohit and Dhawan steadily taking the innings forward. The duo scored 21 runs in six overs, before bringing the momentum in the game and smashing 35 runs in the next four overs.

The Men in Blue crossed the 50-run mark in 10 overs with both the batters standing unbeaten at the crease. Continuing the proceedings at a steady rate, Rohit brought up his half-century in 49 balls and helped Team India reach the 100-run mark in 18 overs.

With only 11 runs left to win, the duo smashed 13 runs in the next four balls and brought Team India to a 10-wicket victory in just mere 18.4 overs and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England.

Both the teams will square for the second ODI on Thursday at Lord's, London .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor