Virat Kohli's abysmal show against spin in Asia continues during Test against Bangladesh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : India's stalwart Virat Kohli's struggle against spinners in Asia since 2021 continued after another dry outing with the bat in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Chennai.

In both innings of the Test, Kohli delivered subpar scores of 6 and 17. While in the first inning, he chased an outside off-stump delivery by Hasan Mahmud.

However, in the second inning, Kohli was exposed in front of spinners once again. He fell victim to Mehidy Hasan Miraz and got trapped in front of the stumps.

After his dismissal, in the replay, the Ultraedge showed a spike when the bat made contact with the ball. Which would have ruled Virat not out had he opted for a review.

As Kohli did not use the DRS, he had to walk back to the dressing room with a score of 17. The dismissal continued the poor string of results against spinners in Asia.

Since 2021, in the Test format, Kohli has scored 499 runs after facing 1094 balls. During this period, he has been dismissed 18 times. He has averaged 27.72 with a strike rate of 45.61.

Overall, Virat is going through a lean period across all formats this year. In 15 matches and 17 innings in 2024, he has scored just 319 runs at a sub-par average of 18.76, with just one half-century to his name and a best score of 76 made during the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

In the Test format, Virat's average is at an eight-year low. In 114 Tests, he has scored 8,871 runs in 193 innings at an average of 48.74, with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. The last time his average was lower than this was in November 2016, when he averaged 48.28.

The period of 2020s has not been kind to Virat in white colours. In 30 Tests played since the start of 2020, he has scored just 1,669 runs at an average of just 32.72, with just two centuries and eight fifties in 52 innings. His best score is 186.

In five Tests and eight innings during the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, Virat has scored 392 runs at an average of 49.00, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 121.

In India's search for their maiden WTC title, India would be keen about Virat once again finding his purple patch in their upcoming series against New Zealand, and Australia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor