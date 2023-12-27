Virat Kohli's Exclusion from Test Team of the Year Raises Eyebrows

Dubai: The exclusion of star Indian batsman Virat Kohli from the "Test Team of the Year 2023" has raised eyebrows, with former India bowler Irfan Pathan expressing his surprise at the decision. With a strong average, Kohli has been in excellent form this year yet he has failed to cut the year's best Test team.

The Test team was announced on Star Sports during the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa at Centurion Ground. India's opening batsman and captain Rohit Sharma was included in the team, but there was no place for Kohli, who has been a prolific run-scorer for India over the years.



Three Indian players were included in the Test Team of the Year Usman Khawaja of Australia and Rohit Sharma have been selected as openers and Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as all-rounders. The spinner duo are both experienced and are currently playing for India in South Africa. Due to an injury, Jadeja was ruled out of the Indian team for the first test match at Centurion.

The Test Team of the Year 2023 is as follows:

Usman Khawaja (Australia)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Joe Root (England)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Travis Head (Australia)

Jonny Bairstow (England)

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

R. Ashwin (India)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Stuart Broad (England)