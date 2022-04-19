Virat Kohli's poor form in IPL 2022 continues

Virat Kohli's poor run in IPL 2022 continued as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League season 15 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli walked out at the fall of opener Anuj Rawat’s wicket, but first ball from Dushmantha Chameera, the 33-year-old slapped the ball straight to Deepak Hooda at point. Before this, Kohli has been twice run out. His only two notable scores this year have been 41 not out against Punjab Kings in RCB’s first match of the season and a knock of 48 against Mumbai Indians.